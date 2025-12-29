Soldiers patrol the streets in Washington DC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Sgt. Josiah Lange, Spc. Turin Washington, Sgt. Nicholas Howell and Sgt. James Lewis pose for a photo while supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission in Washington, D.C., Jan. 2, 2026. Approximately 2,600 National Guard members support the mission by assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)