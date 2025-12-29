(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations [Image 5 of 7]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.28.2025

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    An EA-18G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 28, 2025. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 02:02
    Photo ID: 9467523
    VIRIN: 251228-N-NH911-1142
    Resolution: 4479x2986
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations [Image 7 of 7], by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ABECSG2526

