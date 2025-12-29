USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Sea-and-Anchor in the Arabian Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251230-N-IE405-1071 ARABIAN SEA (Dec. 30, 2025) U.S. Navy Lt. John Meisel, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), monitors safety and maritime traffic from the bridge wing as the ship conducts a sea-and-anchor evolution in the Arabian Sea. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)