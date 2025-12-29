USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Conducts Shipboard Preservation in Manama, Bahrain

251231-N-IE405-1079 MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 31, 2025) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Akilla Arno, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), removes a paint tape during shipboard preservation in Manama, Bahrain. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9467437
|VIRIN:
|251231-N-IE405-1079
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
