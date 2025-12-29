U.S. Army Spc. Skylin Simpson, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group, poses for a photo in front of a patch wall at the USO lounge in Dallas Forth Worth International Airport, Dec. 14, 2025. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Melyssa Vazquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 12:55
|Photo ID:
|9467370
|VIRIN:
|251214-Z-BN585-6674
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|285.36 KB
|Location:
|DALLAS-FORT WORTH INT AIRPORT, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patch trading: The history and importance, by SSG Melyssa Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Patch trading: The history and importance
No keywords found.