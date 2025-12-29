An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Mobile Unit ELEVEN (EODMU-11) inspects a vehicle during a drill on Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Dec. 31, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9467048
|VIRIN:
|251231-N-VX022-2300
|Resolution:
|6192x2768
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, EOD Technicians Conduct a VBIED Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.