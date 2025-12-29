(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blood Drive

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Blood Drive

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Photo by Yvette Smith 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood!
    The American Red Cross is hosting multiple blood drives on post. Your donation could help a Soldier, a family member, or a neighbor in need. Pick a date, roll up your sleeve and help save a life!

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 20:27
    Photo ID: 9466444
    VIRIN: 250502-D-IP008-5808
    Resolution: 1500x844
    Size: 251.95 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood Drive, by Yvette Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery