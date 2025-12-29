SWOBOSS Visits USS Boxer

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Dec. 30, 2025) – Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet visits the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) during a conference on the ship’s maintenance availability at Naval Base, San Diego, Dec. 30. During the conference, the ship’s crew, the regional maintenance center, and contractors met to review progress, identify and assess issues, formulate corrective actions, review budget and perform inter-team coordination to assess the status of all maintenance and repair work within the established schedule. The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara L. Eshleman)

