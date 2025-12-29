(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Frank Cable Returns to Homeport

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nikita Custer   

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 3, 2025) – Lt. Sean Bishop, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), holds his daughter after the ship’s return to homeport onboard Naval Base Guam, Oct. 3, 2025. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 04:48
    VIRIN: 251003-N-PW480-1154
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    This work, USS Frank Cable Returns to Homeport, by PO1 Nikita Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

