USS Frank Cable Returns to Homeport

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Oct. 3, 2025) – Lt. Sean Bishop, assigned to the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), holds his daughter after the ship’s return to homeport onboard Naval Base Guam, Oct. 3, 2025. Frank Cable, forward deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)