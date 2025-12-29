412th Civil Affairs Battalion CBRN training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) washes his protective mask after gas chamber training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Aug. 16, 2025. As part of their annual training, the event allowed the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialists a chance to display their expertise and ensure the battalion’s Soldiers can effectively fit and don their protective masks. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)