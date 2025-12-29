(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    412th Civil Affairs Battalion CBRN training [Image 27 of 27]

    412th Civil Affairs Battalion CBRN training

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Sarah Zaler 

    352nd Civil Affairs Command

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne) washes his protective mask after gas chamber training at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, Aug. 16, 2025. As part of their annual training, the event allowed the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialists a chance to display their expertise and ensure the battalion’s Soldiers can effectively fit and don their protective masks. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Zaler)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 18:55
    Photo ID: 9464595
    VIRIN: 250816-A-IF990-1076
    Resolution: 6559x4373
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th Civil Affairs Battalion CBRN training [Image 27 of 27], by Sarah Zaler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    gas chamber
    CBRN
    pro mask
    cleaning equipment
    412th CA BN
    civil affairs

