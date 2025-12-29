Army 250 Birthday Festival Official Coin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Image of the official coin for the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, DC, June 14, 2025.



Developed and designed by CPL Jesus Menchaca, Army Visual Information and Multimedia Division (AMVID)



1 of 5000 produced and distributed to the stakeholders and the general public at the festival.