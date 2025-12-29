(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army 250 Birthday Festival Official Coin

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jesus Menchaca 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Image of the official coin for the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, DC, June 14, 2025.

    Developed and designed by CPL Jesus Menchaca, Army Visual Information and Multimedia Division (AMVID)

    1 of 5000 produced and distributed to the stakeholders and the general public at the festival.

