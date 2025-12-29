Image of the official coin for the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall, Washington, DC, June 14, 2025.
Developed and designed by CPL Jesus Menchaca, Army Visual Information and Multimedia Division (AMVID)
1 of 5000 produced and distributed to the stakeholders and the general public at the festival.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9464044
|VIRIN:
|251230-A-QF072-6582
|Resolution:
|4631x3903
|Size:
|3.78 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Army 250 Birthday Festival Official Coin, by CPL Jesus Menchaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
