    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Daniel Kimmelman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSM) 71, prepares to land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 22, 2025. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Units assigned to 7th Fleet conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance peace through strength. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 04:26
    Photo ID: 9463396
    VIRIN: 251222-N-NH911-1124
    Resolution: 5492x3661
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine flight operations [Image 3 of 3], by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

