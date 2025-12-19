(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCCL Code Blue Drill [Image 7 of 7]

    NMCCL Code Blue Drill

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Michael Molina 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Medical personnel from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune provide care to a medical training dummy during a Code Blue Drill Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Code Blue, called over the medical center intercom, signals to teams that someone in the facility is in cardiac or respiratory distress. Once the Code Blue is called, our teams spring into action to quicky respond with life-saving measures.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 12:12
    Photo ID: 9462695
    VIRIN: 251217-O-LJ483-7480
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, NMCCL Code Blue Drill [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Molina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NMCCL
    training
    medical
    Drill

