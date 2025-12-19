NMCCL Code Blue Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Medical personnel from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune provide care to a medical training dummy during a Code Blue Drill Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Code Blue, called over the medical center intercom, signals to teams that someone in the facility is in cardiac or respiratory distress. Once the Code Blue is called, our teams spring into action to quicky respond with life-saving measures.