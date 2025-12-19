(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Forces Unleash Massive Strike Against ISIS in Syria [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Forces Unleash Massive Strike Against ISIS in Syria

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.18.2025

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 18, 2025) U.S. Airmen prepare to load GBU-31 munition systems onto F-15E Strike Eagles at a base in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 18, 2025. (U.S. Air Force Photo)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 06:34
    VIRIN: 251218-F-F3301-7061
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, U.S. Forces Unleash Massive Strike Against ISIS in Syria [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM

