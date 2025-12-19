TF 51/5th MEB conducts combat fitness test

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dengalo Busbey, left, a rifleman with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, monitors a maneuver under fire event for Sgt. Brandon Charles, an administrative specialist with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, during a combat fitness test onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Dec. 18, 2025. Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade is a joint task force-capable headquarters that responds to crises and contingencies in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Angela Wilcox)