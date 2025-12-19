U.S. Army Military Police Soldiers from across the Military Police Corps compete in the 2025 Military Police Warfighter Competition, Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo., Sep. 18, 2025. The annual competition consists of 3 days of events that test military police core competencies and technical and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2025 22:10
|Photo ID:
|9461343
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-PP104-1097
|Resolution:
|6668x4448
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
