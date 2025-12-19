USS Gerald R. Ford Flight Deck Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor signals to a taxiing aircraft on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 22, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)