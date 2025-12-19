(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Gerald R. Ford Flight Deck Operations [Image 66 of 72]

    USS Gerald R. Ford Flight Deck Operations

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Seaman Abigail Reyes 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    A U.S. Sailor signals to a taxiing aircraft on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 22, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.27.2025 19:11
    Photo ID: 9461249
    VIRIN: 251222-N-VW875-1223
    Resolution: 3955x5932
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford Flight Deck Operations [Image 72 of 72], by SN Abigail Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CaribOps

