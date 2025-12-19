Military Police Train at JPMRC 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 785th Military Police Battalion, 300th Military Police Brigade, 200th Military Police Command, practice and perform military police duties during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center’s 25-02 training exercise, Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, Jan. 26, 2025.. The training provided approximately ten thousand joint and multinational service members with vital Arctic operational experience and cold weather tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)