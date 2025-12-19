785th MP Battalion at JPMRC 2025

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 11th Airborne Division, load Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft in preparation for deployment into the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center’s 25-02 training exercise, Fairbanks, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. The training provided approximately ten thousand joint and multinational service members with vital Arctic operational experience and cold weather tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Army Photo by Master Sgt. Justin P. Morelli)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 19:25
|Photo ID:
|9460521
|VIRIN:
|250123-A-PP104-1130
|Resolution:
|7787x5194
|Size:
|12.09 MB
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
