Lights, Sirens, Santa: Baumholder Ignites the Holiday Spirit

Members of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services speak with Soldiers and civilians after escorting Santa Claus during the annual Baumholder Military Community holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Rhinelander Community Club, Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025.

(U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)