    Lights, Sirens, Santa: Baumholder Ignites the Holiday Spirit

    Lights, Sirens, Santa: Baumholder Ignites the Holiday Spirit

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.26.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Members of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services speak with Soldiers and civilians after escorting Santa Claus during the annual Baumholder Military Community holiday tree lighting ceremony at the Rhinelander Community Club, Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany, Dec. 5, 2025.
    (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams)

    Baumholder Holiday Tree Lighting Shines as a Symbol of Community Strength and Resilience

    TAGS

    Fire, Safety, Rescue, Holiday, Baumholder

