USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), receive pallets via connected replenishment from Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 21, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)
|12.21.2025
Date Posted: 12.26.2025
|9460476
VIRIN: 251221-N-VA915-1100
|5313x3542
|1.94 MB
|Location:
Location: PONCE, CARIBBEAN SEA
|2
|0
