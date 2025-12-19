(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Stockdale conducts routine operations

    PONCE, CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.21.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), receive pallets via connected replenishment from Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 21, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.26.2025 15:52
    Photo ID: 9460476
    VIRIN: 251221-N-VA915-1100
    Resolution: 5313x3542
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: PONCE, CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Stockdale conducts routine operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CaribOps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery