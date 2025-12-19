(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff Sgt. Hernandez Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Staff Sgt. Hernandez Promotion Ceremony

    JOINT BASE MYER - HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Hernandez poses for a photo with his girlfriend following his promotion ceremony at Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall on November 25, 2025. The promotion ceremony recognized the patriotism, valor, fidelity, professional excellence, and leadership potential of Staff Sgt. Hernandez as a bugle musician assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps by promoting him directly from Specialist to Staff Sergeant.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 16:06
    Photo ID: 9459526
    VIRIN: 251125-A-MO284-1006
    Resolution: 5505x3670
    Size: 4.77 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MYER - HENDERSON HALL, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Hernandez Promotion Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Gabriel Bacewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion Ceremony

