Staff Sgt. Hernandez Promotion Ceremony

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Hernandez poses for a photo with his girlfriend following his promotion ceremony at Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall on November 25, 2025. The promotion ceremony recognized the patriotism, valor, fidelity, professional excellence, and leadership potential of Staff Sgt. Hernandez as a bugle musician assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps by promoting him directly from Specialist to Staff Sergeant.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gabriel Bacewicz)