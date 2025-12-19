(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Great Lakes Holiday Concert - Southern Illinois University [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Band Great Lakes Holiday Concert - Southern Illinois University

    ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class ROBERT NOVOA 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    251208-N-XH712-1009 CARBONDALE, IL (December 8, 2025) The Navy Band Great Lakes Wind Ensemble celebrated the holiday season with festive concert at Southern Illinois University. Bringing together students, faculty and members of the local community, the performance reflected the Navy's spirit of service and tradition while sharing the joy of the season through music. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Bobby Novoa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 12:39
    Photo ID: 9459104
    VIRIN: 251208-N-XH712-1009
    Resolution: 5712x3213
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes Holiday Concert - Southern Illinois University [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 ROBERT NOVOA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

