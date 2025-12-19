New Orleans City Hall Military Appreciation Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District Chief of Staff Capt. Ulysses Mullins speaks to the New Orleans City Hall counsel about the district's achievements in 2025, December 18, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mullins along with U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew McGinly, U.S. National Guard Brig. Gen. John Plunkett, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Justin Swanson and Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Mize attended Military Appreciation Day, an event that honored the partnership between the New Orleans City Counsel and local military leaders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)