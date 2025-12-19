(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Orleans City Hall Military Appreciation Day [Image 3 of 3]

    New Orleans City Hall Military Appreciation Day

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland District Chief of Staff Capt. Ulysses Mullins speaks to the New Orleans City Hall counsel about the district's achievements in 2025, December 18, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mullins along with U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew McGinly, U.S. National Guard Brig. Gen. John Plunkett, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Justin Swanson and Retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Mize attended Military Appreciation Day, an event that honored the partnership between the New Orleans City Counsel and local military leaders. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 11:19
    Photo ID: 9458845
    VIRIN: 251223-G-FL626-1003
    Resolution: 7033x5024
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    DHS
    military appreciation day
    DOW
    U.S. Coast Guard
    New Orleans
    USCG

