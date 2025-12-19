Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Garry Lowrance, the company first sergeant with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, speaks to the new Marines during the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., December 23, 2025. Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines.(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)