    Mike Company Eagle Globe & Anchor Ceremony [Image 15 of 15]

    Mike Company Eagle Globe &amp; Anchor Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Garry Lowrance, the company first sergeant with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, speaks to the new Marines during the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., December 23, 2025. Following a culminating 15k hike to Peatross Parade Deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines.(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan Custer)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 10:50
    Photo ID: 9458832
    VIRIN: 251223-M-QS584-1121
    Resolution: 3646x5469
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Eagle Globe & Anchor Ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Brendan Custer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EGA
    Mike Co
    MCRDPI

