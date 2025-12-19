NMCRS Holiday Bingo Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GREAT LAKES, Illinois (Dec. 22, 2025) – Jacqueline Schroer, Relief Services Assistant Great Lakes Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, calls out bingo numbers during a Holiday Bingo event. The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is a private, non-profit, charitable organization sponsored by the Department of the Navy to provide aid to active and retired Navy and Marine Corps service members, their families and survivors in time of need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)