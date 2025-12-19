(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCRS Holiday Bingo Event [Image 5 of 8]

    NMCRS Holiday Bingo Event

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Illinois (Dec. 22, 2025) – Jacqueline Schroer, Relief Services Assistant Great Lakes Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, calls out bingo numbers during a Holiday Bingo event. The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is a private, non-profit, charitable organization sponsored by the Department of the Navy to provide aid to active and retired Navy and Marine Corps service members, their families and survivors in time of need. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    TAGS

    Bingo
    Great Lakes
    NMCRS
    SCSTC GL
    US Navy

