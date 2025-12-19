(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    251203-A-RY318-1017 [Image 5 of 5]

    251203-A-RY318-1017

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Pacific Division

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors continue ground stabilization for the East end of the BMGR-1 project site near Yuma, Arizona, Dec. 3. USACE is replacing permanent border barriers along the southern border of the U.S. at the direction of the U.S. Army by the Secretary of War, in response to the presidential national emergency declaration dated Jan. 20, 2025, authorizing the use of Section 2803 of Title 10, U.S. Code. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux USACE PAO)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 16:36
    Photo ID: 9457992
    VIRIN: 251203-A-RY318-1017
    Resolution: 4977x3318
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 251203-A-RY318-1017 [Image 5 of 5], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    251203-A-RY318-1001
    251203-A-RY318-1005
    251203-A-RY318-1003
    251203-A-RY318-1007
    251203-A-RY318-1017

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Border Barrier
    Border Wall
    South Pacific Border Task Force

