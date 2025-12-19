(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    S4S Master Sergeant Vincent Spahr speaks at all call. [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    S4S Master Sergeant Vincent Spahr speaks at all call.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by David Dozoretz 

    Space Forces Space

    Master Sgt. Vincent Spahr, S4S and Delta 5 first sergeant, speaks at an all-call at S4S headquarters, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 15:17
    Photo ID: 9457862
    VIRIN: 251219-X-OF297-1001
    Resolution: 4000x2667
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S4S Master Sergeant Vincent Spahr speaks at all call. [Image 4 of 4], by David Dozoretz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    S4S Master Sergeant Vincent Spahr speaks at all call.
    CMSgt. Tina R. Timmerman speaks at S4S all call.
    Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood holds first S4S all call.
    Lt. Gen. Dennis Bythewood holds first S4S all call.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery