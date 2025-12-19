(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR [Image 9 of 9]

    U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers fly in formation during a bomber air demonstration over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility Oct. 23, 2025.

    These operations underscore the U.S. commitment to safeguarding the homeland, deterring aggression, and reassuring regional partners.

    (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 9457842
    VIRIN: 251023-F-FF346-1638
    Resolution: 2541x1438
    Size: 451.72 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B1B
    USSOUTHCOM
    Strategic Bomber

