    MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T [Image 2 of 2]

    MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Joseph Vincent 

    Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif., (September 17, 2025) Marine Corps Maj. Will Oblak, right, talks with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion Communications Officer, Capt. Carri Day, about the All-domain Electromagnetic Radio Operator Trainer (AERO-T). AERO-T is a Marine Corps Software Factory (MCSWF), Naval Post Graduate School (NPS), and Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA) training tool that will provide Marines the ability to visualize their Electromagnetic Spectrum Signature (EMSS) in real time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Joseph R. Vincent, CTR/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 11:29
    Photo ID: 9457127
    VIRIN: 250917-M-TH074-2045
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Vincent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T
    MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T

    MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T

    MCTSSA
    MCSWF
    NPS
    24/7 Support
    AERO-T

