MCTSSA, MCSWF, NPS Join Forces for AERO-T

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif., (September 17, 2025) Marine Corps Maj. Will Oblak, right, talks with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion Communications Officer, Capt. Carri Day, about the All-domain Electromagnetic Radio Operator Trainer (AERO-T). AERO-T is a Marine Corps Software Factory (MCSWF), Naval Post Graduate School (NPS), and Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity (MCTSSA) training tool that will provide Marines the ability to visualize their Electromagnetic Spectrum Signature (EMSS) in real time. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Joseph R. Vincent, CTR/Released)