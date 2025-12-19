(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operational Readiness Training Center Construction hits milestone with groundbreaking [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Operational Readiness Training Center Construction hits milestone with groundbreaking

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Natalie Simmel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Col. Dan Kent, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Europe District commander, provides remarks at the Operational Readiness Training Center Construction groundbreaking, Dec. 19, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 09:49
    Photo ID: 9457005
    VIRIN: 251219-O-TR184-8515
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 356.2 KB
    Location: BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Readiness Training Center Construction hits milestone with groundbreaking [Image 4 of 4], by Natalie Simmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operational Readiness Training Center Construction hits milestone with groundbreaking
    Operational Readiness Training Center Construction hits milestone with groundbreaking
    Operational Readiness Training Center Construction hits milestone with groundbreaking
    Operational Readiness Training Center Construction hits milestone with groundbreaking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Operational Readiness Training Center construction hits milestone with groundbreaking

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE Construction ORTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery