NSA Souda Bay Galley Employee of the Quarter Awards, Quarter Four, 2025

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 15, 2025) Food Service Agent Sophia Gonalaki, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives an Employee of the Quarter Award during an award ceremony onboard NSA Souda Bay, Dec. 15, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9456926
|VIRIN:
|251215-N-NO067-1008
|Resolution:
|7000x4667
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
