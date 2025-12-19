(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EODMU 5 enhances explosive ordnance retrieval capabilities through ROE-B course [Image 2 of 7]

    EODMU 5 enhances explosive ordnance retrieval capabilities through ROE-B course

    GUAM

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Haley Wilson 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 9, 2025) - A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 (EODMU 5) repels from a multi-story building during a Rigging Ordnance Extrication Basics (ROE-B) course on Naval Base Guam, Dec. 9, 2025. The ROE-B course provides training for EOD personnel to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to safely access ordnance in elevated complex locations through realistic scenarios. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. and allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Haley Wilson)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 20:06
    Photo ID: 9456429
    VIRIN: 251209-N-JN495-1157
    Resolution: 3421x4789
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EODMU 5 enhances explosive ordnance retrieval capabilities through ROE-B course [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Haley Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Base Guam
    EODMU 5
    CTF 75
    U.S. Navy
    7th Fleet

