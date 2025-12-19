(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TF 51/5th MEB families enjoy Winterfest at NSA Bahrain

    TF 51/5th MEB families enjoy Winterfest at NSA Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    12.09.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Lin 

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 10, 2025) U.S. Marines with Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade enjoy pizza and snacks at a Winterfest event onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Winterfest is an event sponsored through the Unit Readiness Coordinator program with the assistance of spouses and command personnel, offering forward-stationed service members and their children a fun way to spend the Christmas holiday together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Lin)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 02:47
    VIRIN: 251210-M-LR115-5719
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF 51/5th MEB families enjoy Winterfest at NSA Bahrain [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Michelle Lin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

