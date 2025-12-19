TF 51/5th MEB families enjoy Winterfest at NSA Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 10, 2025) U.S. Marines with Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade enjoy pizza and snacks at a Winterfest event onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain. Winterfest is an event sponsored through the Unit Readiness Coordinator program with the assistance of spouses and command personnel, offering forward-stationed service members and their children a fun way to spend the Christmas holiday together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Michelle Lin)
