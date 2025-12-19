Illinois National Guard Soldiers Prepare for Military Missions With Display of Patriotism and Power

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Bridget Huizenga, kneeling on the the UH-47 Chinook’s ramp, peers at the other helicopters during the Chicago Bears flyover flight. A diamond formation of Illinois Army National Guard helicopters performed a flyover over Soldier Field in Chicago on Dec. 14 just before the Chicago Bears' 31-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The formation included a UH-47 Chinook, two UH-60 Blackhawks, and a UH-72 Lakota from Peoria, Kankakee and Decatur. These aerial demonstrations of patriotism and power also have military training value. These "time on target" missions include careful planning, close coordination, great precision, as well as effective communication between aircraft and with the ground. They help our Soldiers prepare for their military missions.