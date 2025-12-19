(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Strait of Hormuz

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Strait of Hormuz

    STRAIT OF HORMUZ

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Indra Beaufort 

    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)

    251218-N-IE405-3075 STRAIT OF HORMUZ (Dec. 18, 2025) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Aldwin Zarate, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), stands watch in the pilothouse during a Strait of Hormuz transit. Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Indra Beaufort)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.20.2025 08:16
    Photo ID: 9455780
    VIRIN: 251218-N-IE405-3075
    Resolution: 5353x3708
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: STRAIT OF HORMUZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) Transits Strait of Hormuz [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Indra Beaufort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Fifth Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    Strait of Hormuz
    patrol
    CENTCOM

