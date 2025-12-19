F-16 Night Training at Joe Foss Field

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 175th Fighter Squadron, South Dakota Air National Guard, takes off from Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Dec. 16, 2025, during night flying operations. Night training prepares aircrews to safely execute missions across a range of visibility and weather conditions. (South Dakota Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)