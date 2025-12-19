(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-16 Night Training at Joe Foss Field [Image 1 of 3]

    F-16 Night Training at Joe Foss Field

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 175th Fighter Squadron, South Dakota Air National Guard, takes off from Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Dec. 16, 2025, during night flying operations. Night training prepares aircrews to safely execute missions across a range of visibility and weather conditions. (South Dakota Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9455209
    VIRIN: 251216-Z-LQ671-1102
    Resolution: 4224x2816
    Size: 709.46 KB
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Night Training at Joe Foss Field [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Readiness
    Readiness
    South Dakota National Guard
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    Night Flying

