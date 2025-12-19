(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SW Hosts Holiday Morale Calls with Deployed Troops

    SW Hosts Holiday Morale Calls with Deployed Troops

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza    

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth hosts holiday morale calls with deployed troops from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Dec. 19, 2025. (DoW photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 13:21
    Photo ID: 9454522
    VIRIN: 251219-D-PM193-1418
    Resolution: 5752x3835
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, SW Hosts Holiday Morale Calls with Deployed Troops [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holidays
    Morale Call
    SECWAR
    SECWARHegseth

