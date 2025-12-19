(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MU2 Ramirez Reenlistment

    MU2 Ramirez Reenlistment

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class ELIZABETH KIJOWSKI 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band

    MU2(AW) Ramirez was reenlisted by his brother Lieutenant Junior Grade Ryan Ramirez and was joined by his parents, retired Captain Dale Ramirez and Dot Ramirez. (U.S. Navy photo by MU3 Kijowski)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025
    VIRIN: 251021-N-JS614-7644
    This work, MU2 Ramirez Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 ELIZABETH KIJOWSKI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Musician

    fleet forces band

