MU2(AW) Ramirez was reenlisted by his brother Lieutenant Junior Grade Ryan Ramirez and was joined by his parents, retired Captain Dale Ramirez and Dot Ramirez. (U.S. Navy photo by MU3 Kijowski)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 12:18
|Photo ID:
|9454306
|VIRIN:
|251021-N-JS614-7644
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, MU2 Ramirez Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 ELIZABETH KIJOWSKI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.