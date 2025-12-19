(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RSC Richardson receives EOT award at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville [Image 2 of 3]

    RSC Richardson receives EOT award at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Retail Specialist Chief Petty Officer Purnell Richardson receives his end of tour award from Capt. Daryl Wilson, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Commanding Officer, December 18, 2025, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 08:49
    Photo ID: 9453646
    VIRIN: 251218-N-N1901-1002
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RSC Richardson receives EOT award at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

