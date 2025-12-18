Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Structural Mechanic Safety Equipment 3rd Class Sadiki Gervis, assigned to the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, inspects an EA-18G Growler aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) in the Atlantic Ocean Dec. 8, 2025. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is underway for Group Sail, its first integrated at-sea training phase. This event is designed to increase the Strike Group's tactical proficiency and lethality across all domains, meeting Navy and Joint warfighting requirements. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyle Cooksey)