A U.S. MK-38 25mm fires during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Dec. 16, 2025. USS Michael Murphy, assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonteil Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 19:15
|Photo ID:
|9452795
|VIRIN:
|251216-N-TY650-1225
|Resolution:
|2296x1837
|Size:
|242.1 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michael Murphy Conducts Live-fire Exercises [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.