(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michael Murphy Conducts Live-fire Exercises [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Michael Murphy Conducts Live-fire Exercises

    AT SEA

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonteil Johnson 

    USS MICHAEL MURPHY

    A U.S. MK-38 25mm fires during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Dec. 16, 2025. USS Michael Murphy, assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonteil Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 19:15
    Photo ID: 9452795
    VIRIN: 251216-N-TY650-1225
    Resolution: 2296x1837
    Size: 242.1 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michael Murphy Conducts Live-fire Exercises [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Michael Murphy Conducts Live-fire Exercises
    Michael Murphy Conducts Live-fire Exercises
    Michael Murphy Conducts Live-fire Exercises
    Michael Murphy Conducts Live-fire Exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDG 112

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery