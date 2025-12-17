(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Canadian Forces LCol Kelly Svarstad 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, pose for a group photo, Dec. 19, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers and their families gathered for a brigade run/walk during the Champion Brigade Holiday Extravaganza. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 17:45
    VIRIN: 251219-A-UJ317-1001
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, US
    This work, Champion Brigade Holiday Extravaganza Brigade Photo, by LCol Kelly Svarstad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fight Tonight
    Champion Brigade

