Champion Brigade Holiday Extravaganza Brigade Photo

Soldiers assigned to 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, pose for a group photo, Dec. 19, 2025, at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Champion Brigade Soldiers and their families gathered for a brigade run/walk during the Champion Brigade Holiday Extravaganza. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Kelly Svarstad)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 17:45
|Photo ID:
|9452566
|VIRIN:
|251219-A-UJ317-1001
|Resolution:
|11648x8736
|Size:
|61.98 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
