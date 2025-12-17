Christmas Communion held at NMRTC Bremerton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A brief respite…Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton command chaplain holds pre-Christmas communion service for staff members, Dec. 17, 2025. “I know these days can be full, full of plans, responsibilities, and often quiet weariness,” shared Han. “Our pre-Christmas communion service will be a brief time to pause, breathe, hear a word of hope, and share in communion together.” Han held communion at NMRTC Bremerton Puget Sound Naval Shipyard clinic, Navy Medicine Readiness Training Unit [branch health clinic] Bangor and the main hospital, imploring staff, “you don’t need to have everything figured out. Come as you are. There is room for you here.” Han, Pastoral Care department head, provides, cares, facilitates and advises religious ministry services whenever needed for the command to build upon the spiritual strength of staff – and their families – to support them in their operational readiness duties at the command. (Official Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)