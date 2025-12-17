4th CST talks with fire services

U.S. Army Soldier with the 4th WMD-CST talks with White County Fire Services during a joint training exercise, June 27, 2025 at the White County Public Safety Training Center. The exercise simulated real-world conditions, with White County Fire personnel dispatched without prior notice. Responders were required to assess the scene, recognize hazardous environments beyond local capabilities, and initiate a mutual aid request.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 14:24
|Photo ID:
|9451746
|VIRIN:
|250627-Z-HM582-4904
|Resolution:
|6000x3376
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
