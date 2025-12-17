(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4th CST talks with fire services

    CLEVELAND, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Maj. Amanda Russell 

    Georgia National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldier with the 4th WMD-CST talks with White County Fire Services during a joint training exercise, June 27, 2025 at the White County Public Safety Training Center. The exercise simulated real-world conditions, with White County Fire personnel dispatched without prior notice. Responders were required to assess the scene, recognize hazardous environments beyond local capabilities, and initiate a mutual aid request.

