4th CST talks with fire services

U.S. Army Soldier with the 4th WMD-CST talks with White County Fire Services during a joint training exercise, June 27, 2025 at the White County Public Safety Training Center. The exercise simulated real-world conditions, with White County Fire personnel dispatched without prior notice. Responders were required to assess the scene, recognize hazardous environments beyond local capabilities, and initiate a mutual aid request.