NTAG New England Sailor reads to Elementary School Students

251212-N-RB168-1033 ROYALTON, Vt. (Dec 12, 2025) - Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class William Ording, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, reads a children’s book to students during a school visit to White River Valley Elementary School in Royalton, Vermont December 12, 2025. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)
