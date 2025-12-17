(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NTAG New England Sailor reads to Elementary School Students

    VIRIN:
    NTAG New England Sailor reads to Elementary School Students

    ROYALTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England

    251212-N-RB168-1033 ROYALTON, Vt. (Dec 12, 2025) - Machinist's Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class William Ording, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England, reads a children’s book to students during a school visit to White River Valley Elementary School in Royalton, Vermont December 12, 2025. NTAG New England, headquartered in Boston, is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Eastern New York. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Benjamin Dobbs)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 12:55
    VIRIN: 251212-N-RB168-1033
    Location: ROYALTON, VERMONT, US
    This work, NTAG New England Sailor reads to Elementary School Students [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NTAGNewEngland#NAVY #VERMONT#SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY

