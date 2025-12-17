Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Sailor Reenlists

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251125-N-OV429-1004 NEWPORT, RI (Nov. 25, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a certificate of reenlistment to Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Kristen Wilding, assigned to NMRTC New England, during her reenlistment ceremony on board NMRTC New England in Newport, RI, Nov. 25, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)