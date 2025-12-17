(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Sailor Reenlists

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Sailor Reenlists

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    251125-N-OV429-1004 NEWPORT, RI (Nov. 25, 2025) Capt. John Hoyos, executive officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England, presents a certificate of reenlistment to Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Kristen Wilding, assigned to NMRTC New England, during her reenlistment ceremony on board NMRTC New England in Newport, RI, Nov. 25, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Sydney Wall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 08:14
    Photo ID: 9450784
    VIRIN: 251125-N-OV429-1004
    Resolution: 3885x2590
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command New England Sailor Reenlists, by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery