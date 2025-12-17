Date Taken: 12.17.2025 Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:35 Photo ID: 9449579 VIRIN: 251217-F-UK538-3032 Resolution: 7591x5061 Size: 10.23 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ayad Mansoor Sakat honored in dignified transfer Dec. 17, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.