Ayad Mansoor Sakat honored in dignified transfer Dec. 17

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Ayad Mansoor Sakat of Macomb, Mich., Dec. 17, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)
12.17.2025
12.17.2025
|9449579
|251217-F-UK538-3032
|7591x5061
|10.23 MB
DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|3
|0
