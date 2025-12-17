(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ayad Mansoor Sakat honored in dignified transfer Dec. 17

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Ayad Mansoor Sakat of Macomb, Mich., Dec. 17, 2025, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 16:35
    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

