    Falcon 9 | Starlink 6-99 Launch [Image 5 of 5]

    Falcon 9 | Starlink 6-99 Launch

    KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 6-99 mission successfully launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Dec. 17, 2025. This was the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Ax-4, Crew-11, Cygnus NG-23, and now three Starlink missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 15:18
    Photo ID: 9449183
    VIRIN: 251217-X-KX339-1008
    Resolution: 5720x3806
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Falcon 9 | Starlink 6-99 Launch [Image 5 of 5], by Gwendolyn Kurzen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSF
    Falcon 9
    Space Launch Delta 45
    Launch
    Starlink 6-99

