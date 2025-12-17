Falcon 9 | Starlink 6-99 Launch

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink 6-99 mission successfully launches from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Dec. 17, 2025. This was the sixth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Ax-4, Crew-11, Cygnus NG-23, and now three Starlink missions. (U.S. Space Force photo by Gwendolyn Kurzen)