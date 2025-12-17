U.S. Marine Corps SSgt Raheem Dukes Jr., a drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits while conducting Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025. BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 15:05
|Photo ID:
|9449166
|VIRIN:
|251217-M-BA951-1004
|Resolution:
|3466x5196
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mike Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.