Mike Company Basic Warrior Training

U.S. Marine Corps SSgt Raheem Dukes Jr., a drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits while conducting Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025. BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)