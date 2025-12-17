(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mike Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mike Company Basic Warrior Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt Raheem Dukes Jr., a drill instructor with Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, instructs recruits while conducting Basic Warrior Training (BWT) on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Dec. 17, 2025. BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jaden Beardsley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.17.2025 15:05
    Photo ID: 9449166
    VIRIN: 251217-M-BA951-1004
    Resolution: 3466x5196
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mike Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jaden Beardsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mike Company Basic Warrior Training
    Mike Company Basic Warrior Training
    Mike Company Basic Warrior Training
    Mike Company Basic Warrior Training
    Mike Company Basic Warrior Training
    Mike Company Basic Warrior Training
    Mike Company Basic Warrior Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drill Instructor, BWT, MCRDPI, Recruit, PI, Mike Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery